Donald G. Strohschine



Fond du Lac - Donald Gerald Strohschine, 81, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, December 16, 2018.



He was born on November 6, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the son of William J. and Eva C. Falkowski Strohschine. He graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High. He served in the United States Army. Donald worked in the shipping department at International Paper until his retirement.



Donald was devoted to his faith. He was a member of Our Saviour Ev. Lutheran Church. He enjoyed collecting stamps, going to McDonald's, listening to music, going for walks in the park. He took pride in caring for his yard.



He is survived by his brother, Elmer (Barbara) Strohschine of North Fort Meyers, FL, his niece Debra Borkenhagen of Waunakee and his nephew Roger (Adrienne) Rusch of Racine and many other great nieces and nephews and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.



SERVICE: A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31st at Estabrooks Cemetery.



SERVICE: A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31st at Estabrooks Cemetery.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019