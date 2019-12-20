|
|
Donald Gruenwald
Fond du Lac - Donald Gruenwald, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Center.
He was born on October 23, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the son of George C. and Laura Busse Gruenwald. He graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. Don was pleased to go on the Honor Flight. On February 14, 1953, he married Gloria M. Cracker at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2011. Don worked as a truck driver, retiring from Buechel Stone. He was a member of Church of Peace U.C.C. He enjoyed riding his scooter and loved hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" (Deborah) Gruenwald of Fond du Lac, his grandchildren: Tess (Mark) Clinton, Ginger (Scott) Diedrich, Heather (Nick) Bloch, April (Rob) Giese, Joseph (Stacie) Gruenwald, Matthew (special friend Kimmy) Gruenwald, all of Fond du Lac, and Angela Yountz of Vancover, WA; 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-greatgrandchildren; his daughter in law, Vickie Gruenwald of Oshkosh and his sister, Bonnie Becket of Mankato, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son Tom, his brother George and his sister Lois.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Private family entombment will be held at All Faiths Mausoleum in Rienzi Cemetery.
Special thanks to Agnesian Hospice & Grancare for their care and compassion shown to Don and family.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019