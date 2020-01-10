|
|
Donald H. Giebel
Fond du Lac - Donald H. Giebel, 92, passed away January 10, 2019 at the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. He was born June 29, 1927, a son of Joseph and Katherine (Laudolff) Giebel in the Town of Lamartine.
Don was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond du Lac, WI in 1945. He was united in marriage to Patricia C. Petrie on June 2, 1951 in Mt. Calvary at Holy Cross Church.
Don was a 2nd generation dairy farmer. He was very proud to be a farmer. Don loved to play baseball. He was an active member of St. John the Baptist Woodhull. He was an active volunteer in many capacities in the church. Don was a generous supporter and volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia; five daughters, Judith Giebel, Mary Ellen Giebel, Susan (Dennis) Dahlke, Janet (Gerard) Wolfe, Sara (David) Simpson; five sons, Stephen (Rhonda) Giebel, Louis (Mary) Giebel, William (Christine) Giebel, Andrew (Marianne) Giebel, Kenneth (Jodi) Giebel; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren. He is further survived by his identical twin brother, David (Joan) Giebel as well as many other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Alfred Giebel, Paul Giebel, Raymond Giebel, Robert Giebel, Mary Michaels, and Margaret Ford.
SERVICES: The family would like to invite relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020. The Rosary will be prayed following visitation at 7:00 PM. All are welcome. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Risen Savior Woodhull. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Burial will follow in Our Risen Savior Woodhull Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's name and given to his family to be distributed among several organizations that were close to his heart.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020