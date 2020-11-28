Donald H. Peterson
Fond du Lac - Donald "D.P." Peterson, 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. Don was born September 25, 1941 in Fond du Lac, the son of Ralph and Bernice (Ayotte) Peterson. After graduating from Goodrich High School, he served in the U.S. Army. While in the service he married Helen Miller on February 22, 1962 in Olympia, Washington.
After his military service, Don worked at Giddings & Lewis for 40 years and raised four children on McKinley Street in Fond du Lac. He was an avid baseball and softball player; he was on the 1959 FDL Legion team that won the state tournament. He played softball for many teams most notably G&L, winning the State Industrial Championship in 1969.
Don was one of the co-founders of the FDL Wrestling Club and started the "Mighty Mites" program coaching youth wrestling for many years. He was also a WIAA basketball official for over 40 years, hanging up the whistle just a few years ago. Don loved going to the FDL YMCA and working out every day. He took great pride in his fitness and biked over 500 miles every summer. He also loved dancing and could be found "cutting a rug" wherever there was live music. Don had a great sense of humor and is famous for his great jokes and storytelling.
Don is survived by his children, Mark (Cindy) Peterson of Eden, Brian (Lisa) Peterson of Malone, Michelle (Tim) Burns of Appleton, and Darrin (Tanya) Peterson of Fond du Lac; his grandchildren, Parker (Kayla) Peterson of Eden, Peyton (Rashaun) Sparks of Fond du Lac, Austin Peterson of Fond du Lac, Spencer Peterson of Duluth, MN, Lexi Peterson of Malone, Megan, Macy, and Ben Burns of Appleton, Emily and Mason Peterson of Fond du Lac; his brother, Raymond (Deborah) Peterson of Florida; brothers-in-law, Edwin (Lynn) Miller, John (Denise) Miller, Robert (Barbara) Miller, Frank Miller, Mike Davis, and Dale McCullough; sisters-in-law, Darlene Drew, Betty (Dale) Lemke, and Patty Miller; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bernice Peterson; his wife, Helen; his sister, Dolly Johnson; his brother, Bill Peterson; brothers-in-law, Jim Johnson, Eugene Miller, Marvin Miller, Erv Miller, Herb Shady, Robert Pownell, and Dick Drew; sisters-in-law, Maggie McCullough, Irene Shady, Mabel Pownell, and Rosie Davis.
A private family memorial service will be held, and inurnment will follow in Rienzi Cemetery. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held at a later date.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.