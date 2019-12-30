|
Donald J. Lefeber
Mount Calvary - Donald J. Lefeber, 77, of Mount Calvary died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, surrounded by his family. Donald was born on March 9, 1942 in Fond du Lac, the son of Leo and Adeline Sabel Lefeber. On November 30, 1963 he married Marilyn I. Schmuhl at St. Louis Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Donald was a member of St. Isidore Parish Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. He worked for Feldner Chevrolet for 30 years and Wisconsin Central for 10 years. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and sports, especially his beloved Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Russell) Anderson of North Fond du Lac and Ann Marie (Robert) Lefeber Burns of Fond du Lac; a son, Steven Lefeber of Mount Calvary; four grandchildren, Amber (Gary) Wolff, Kayse and Alexis Anderson, and Terriana Lefeber; eight siblings, Leo (Maggie) Lefeber, Robert (Cheryl) Lefeber, Tom (Kathy) Lefeber, MaryLou Blattner, Laura (Gary) Elonen, Joseph (Sheri) Lefeber, Jerry (Rick) Lefeber and Linda Lefeber; a sister-in-law, Ruth Lefeber; his mother-in-law, Louise Schmuhl of Fort Meyers, FL; a special friend, Connie Loewe of Stockbridge; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a granddaughter, Robann; a brother, David Lefeber; his father-in-law, John Schmuhl; brother-in-law, Bob Blattner; and a niece, Melissa Mulholland.
Visitation will take place Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Friday at church from 9:30 AM- 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Isidore Parish Holy Cross Church, 308 County Road W in Mounty Calvary. Entombment will be held in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.
