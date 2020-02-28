|
|
Donald J. Roethig
Donald J. Roethig, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Don was born on January 12, 1930 in Ashland, WI the son of Elmer and Viola (Briggs) Roethig.
Donald worked for the Soo Line Railroad from 1950-1990. He served in the U.S. Army during the Koren War from 1951-1953 with the 712th Railroad Division. He was a long time active member of the Knights of Columbus, Eagles Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Elks. He was very proud of his family. He enjoyed playing Yatzhee, driving, and helping others out. He always had a kind word and a smile to offer.
Don is survived by his wife, Carole Hanson of Ashland; children of Don and Shirley, Roberta (Jerry) Schmitz of Fond du Lac, WI, Martin Roethig of Oshkosh, WI, Karen (Mark) Leitner of Van Dyne, WI, David Roethig of Ashland, WI, Sandra (Bill) Reichard of Oconomowoc, WI and Nancy Roethig (Mark Scheibe) of Oshkosh, WI; 10 Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Ronald "Buzz" Roethig of Arizona; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Shirley (nee Foris) Roethig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland with Father Jerome D'Souza as Celebrant.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland and will continue on Tuesday for one hour prior at the church.
Interment will take place in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, in the spring.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Don's family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020