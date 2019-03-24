Services Uecker-Witt Funeral Home 524 North Park Avenue Fond du Lac , WI 54935 (920) 922-5110 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Walters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald J. Walters

Oshkosh - Donald J. Walters passed peacefully in the morning hours of March 19, 2019 at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility, Oshkosh, his place of residence since 2013. He was born in Oshkosh on October 24, 1933, the fourth and final child of Norman and Marion (Hoey) Walters. Don spent much of his youth stocking shelves at his father's grocery stores on New York Avenue in Oshkosh and stockpiling stories about his shenanigans with his siblings and friends. In 1950 he spotted 15 year old Joanne Breiner in an Oshkosh bowling alley and, as he recalled, it was love at first sight. They married on October 29, 1958 and by 1966 they had three sons and one daughter. Don enjoyed adventures with his children such as taking them fishing on Lake Winnebago, going on unplanned road trips, and treating them to Packer games at Lambeau field. Many family adventures centered on Don's involvement with drum and bugle corps. In the 1970s he helped direct the Oshkosh Warrior Cadets before directing the Marauders. He also trained his daughter's Campfire Girls troop to serve as a color guard at Oshkosh events. Many years later, he welcomed opportunities to travel with Joanne to Germany, Kentucky, and New York to visit grandchildren.



Don served the country with immense pride, joining the Navy in 1951. After two years on active duty, he continued serving in the Naval Reserves from which he retired in 1988. His training as a Hospital Corpsman helped him discern his calling in medicine. His first civilian position in the medical field was as a surgical technician / orderly at Winnebago Mental Health Hospital in Oshkosh. He left the medical field for a short time while he assumed ownership of Walters Food Towne but returned to medicine in 1971 as a Physician's Assistant at the Clinic of Orthopedic Surgery in Fond du Lac where he was employed until 2000. Not quite ready to fully retire, he worked part-time at Agnesian Clinic - Orthopedics until 2003. Don was passionate about his career and devoted tremendous amounts of time, energy and talent to his work for the benefit of his patients. It was not uncommon for a former patient to stop him in a restaurant or at the mall to thank him for attending to their needs or holding their hand when they were frightened.



Don will be remembered by his family for his love of sour green apples (especially from a neighbor's prized apple tree), stewed tomatoes and macaroni, and root beer. He was a fan of Star Trek and Brett Favre (even as a Viking). He helped his children appreciate their opportunities to explore and play from dawn to dusk, the joy of driving manual transmissions, and engaging in robust debate. They learned from him the importance of commitment to extended and immediate family. And they greatly appreciate his forgiving nature - even when one of them caused him to lose the biggest fish he (almost) caught.



Those Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory include his children, LTC (Ret) Timothy (Linda) Walters of Augusta, MI, Michael (Patricia) Walters of Stevens Point, WI, Dr. Jeffrey (Rebecca) Walters of Fond du Lac, WI, and Lori (Timothy) Walters-Kramer, Ph.D. of Monmouth, IL. Also left with fond memories are Don's grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Zachary (Taylor), Austin, Cody and Cory Walters as well as Owen and Annaliese Walters-Kramer. Additionally, he leaves behind his sister-in-law, Jackie Walters; his brother-in-law, David Erdmann; and many nephews and nieces.



Don was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years; parents; two brothers, Lt. Col. Stanley Walters and Norman "Bucky" Walters, Jr.; sister, Elaine Farrell; brother-in-law, Joe Farrell; nephews, Thomas Walters and Mark Walters; mother-in-law, Eleanor (Ripple) Breiner; father-in-law, Javan Breiner; and sister-in-law, Jean Erdmann.



A private service will be held for the family on March 25, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Donald will be laid to rest at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.



Don's family would like to thank the staff of the The Waterford in Oshkosh for their care of Don over the course of six years.



Memorials are appreciated in Don's memory to the .



