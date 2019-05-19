Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish
200 South Peters Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish
200 South Peters Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Eagle's Club
Fond du Lac, WI
Donald K. VanAirsdale Obituary
Donald K. Van Airsdale

Fond du Lac - Donald K. Van Airsdale, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with his loving family by his side at the Hospice Home of Hope.

He was born on August 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Kenneth and Clara (Palen) Van Airsdale. Donald served as an E4 Combat Engineer in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. When he completed his service, Donald married Annette Grignano on October 8, 1955 in Pensacola, Florida.

Following their marriage, the Van Airsdale's moved to Fond du Lac, WI. Donald was employed at Fred Rueping Leather Co. for 29 years. He later worked for the Fond du Lac School System for 13 years prior to retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, his children: Mary (Lee) Voskuil, Carrie (Ray) Neitzel, and Teresa (Dan) Kelroy; ten grandchildren: Stacy (Chris) Boden, Michelle (Adam) Back, Courtney (Josh) Steuer, Jake "JJ" (Laura) Neitzel, and Seth (Lauren Bridges) Kelroy; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Gordon and Duane Van Airsdale and one sister-in-law Doris Van Airsdale.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish, 200 South Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery. Trier-Puddy American Legion Post #75 will conduct military services. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Eagle's Club, Fond du Lac from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019
