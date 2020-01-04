|
Donald K. Wurtzel
Weyauwega - Donald Karl Wurtzel, age 79, of Weyauwega, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Theda Care Hospital in Waupaca. The funeral service for Don will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega with Rev. Nigel J. Bousfield officiating. A visitation for Don will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A complete obituary will be in the Monday editions of the Post Crescent and Fond du Lac Reporter.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020