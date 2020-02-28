|
|
Donald L. Simon
Fond du Lac - Donald L. Simon, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sage Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fond du Lac.
Donald was born on October 8, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late Donald M. and Mary (nee DuFrane) Simon. Following graduation from Goodrich High School in 1958, he served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Donald was married to Dorothy L. McDermott and they were married for 22 years before her passing. Donald was united in marriage to Barbara (nee Michaels) on December 10, 1983.
Donald was employed by Allis-Chalmers Tractors until they closed, he then worked for Kondex Corporation in Lomira, Nichols Bus Service, and Lomira Auto Auction. He was a member of the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion Post #347 in Lomira where he served many roles including commander of post. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, traveling - especially Branson, Missouri where he enjoyed all kinds of music, camping, he was a historian, country line dancing and was a member of Country Club Western Dancers. He was an avid citizens band radio operator. His call sign was KRK002 and his handle was Double D. Donald loved gathering his family and playing cards, especially sheepshead and cribbage. He had many beloved cats through his life and loved all kinds of pets.
Those Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Barbara; two children, Stephen Stalker and Carla (Larry) Luedtke; two grandchildren, Kalee (Mitchel) Buss and Mathew Luedtke; six siblings, Peter (Nury) Simon of Belmont, CA, Louis (Barbara) Simon of Paducha, KY, Marcia (Billy) Long of Sevierville, TN, Sharon (Rob) Sharp of Fond du Lac, Rosanne Kowal of Fond du lac, Karen (Jim) Gallagher of Menasha; sister-in-law, Maureen Simon of Whitewater; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Simon in 2018; a brother-in-law, Leo Kowal in 2007 and a nephew, Steven Simon.
A memorial service for Donald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, in Lomira.
Donald's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Donald's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020