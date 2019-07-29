Services
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
For more information about
Donald Leisten
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Leisten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Leisten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Leisten Obituary
Donald Leisten

Waupun -

Donald Lee Leisten, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope with family at his side.

Visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun.

A funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at church with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now