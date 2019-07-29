|
Donald Leisten
Waupun -
Donald Lee Leisten, age 85 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope with family at his side.
Visitation for Don will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Don will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at church with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope, 400 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019