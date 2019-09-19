|
Dr. Donald Leo Patin
Portland, ME - Dr. Donald Leo Patin, 87, passed away surrounded by his children on September 15, 2019 in Portland, Maine. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin on leap year in 1932. Donald was a proud Navy veteran, serving from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he earned his doctorate in Organic Chemistry from Ohio State University, completing his thesis on the polysaccharides of the coffee bean in 1964. Donald's long professional career included teaching at the university level, working as a toxicologist and deputy sheriff for the city of Houston, and even as a farmer and beekeeper; but what he enjoyed most was teaching high school chemistry, which he did for many years.
Donald was passionate traveler, visiting such far-flung places as the Serengeti in Kenya, the Great Wall in China, and Ularu in Australia, but his greatest passion was Alaska. Being a lifelong fisherman, he returned to Alaska again and again over the years, with both friends and family. He also was an avid gardener and a faithful sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers, Ohio State University football, and the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his children, Douglas Patin, Kathleen Patin, Mary Takach, Matthew Patin, and Andrew Patin; his sister Bernadette Rosenbaum; his brother Richard Patin; his grandchildren Nicholas Patin, Katerina Patin, Kristen Dacey, Melissa Erickson, Abbey Sawyer, Charley Simonian, Michael Takach, Kathleen Takach, Timothy Takach, Camden Patin, Alden Patin, and Adalynn Patin, and his great grandchildren Elisabeth Dacey, William Dacey, Sawyer Erickson, Benjamin Erickson and Amelia Erickson. He fondly remembered his son, John Patin, and his brother, Leo "Pat" Patin, who preceded him.
Donald struggled with alcohol addiction for much of his life, but through the support of Alcoholics Anonymous he was sober for more than 20 years and was very active in the organization up until the end of his life. We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of the men and women of the organization who helped put him on the path back to our family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, the 21st of September at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at 10 am, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Afterwards, his ashes will be interred at sea. For more details, and to express your condolences online, please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to .
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019