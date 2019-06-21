|
|
Donald M. Hill
Waupun - Donald M. Hill, 84, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at his grandsons' home in Waupun. He was born in Fond du Lac on Friday, October 19, 1934 to Alvin and Lila (Waters) Hill.
Survivors include his five children, Nanci Wallis, Martin Hill, Carmen Hill (fiancé Tim Larsen), Scott (Judie) Hill and Brent Hill; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darrel Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, David Hill; and his sister, Donna Johnson.
A private gathering will be held by the family. Cremation has taken place.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 21 to June 26, 2019