Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Donald Mikle

Fond du Lac - Donald Mikle, 91 of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. He was born on February 25, 1928 to the late Fred H. and Esther B. (Chapek) Mikle in Algoma.

Don served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as a Radioman on the USS Saratoga.

Don was united in marriage to Ruby Julia Bongle on June 29, 1949 in Sturgeon Bay.

During Don's working career, he worked in various cities in the meat industry. He retired as a Buyer for Roundy's Supermarket.

Don enjoyed bowling, camping, casino trips and woodworking. He enjoyed hosting Saturday night double bubble; he made the best Old Fashioneds. Don loved hunting and fishing-biggest catch being his wife Ruby of 69 years.

Don is survived by his wife, Ruby; three sons, Tom, Steve (Beth) and Lee (Cathy); nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother, Frank (Carol) and two sisters, Caroline Nichol and Ruth Younk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jeanne (Ernest) Bero and one brother-in-law, Arlan Younk.

A Celebration Gathering of Don's Life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

The family extends their gratitude to the Woodlands staff and Agnesian Hospice Hope.

www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019
