Donald Mikle
Fond du Lac - Donald Mikle, 91 of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park.
Don was united in marriage to Ruby Julia Bongle on June 29, 1949 in Sturgeon Bay.
Don is survived by his wife, Ruby; three sons; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother and two sisters.
A Gathering celebrating Don's life and Don and Ruby's 70th wedding anniversary will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with an open house at Woodlands Senior Park, 77 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 23, 2019