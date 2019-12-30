|
Donald "Don" R. Lefeber
Fond du Lac - Donald "Don" R. Lefeber, age 82, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Chris at his side on December 27th. He was born November 17, 1937 to Alfred and Stella (Mayer) Lefeber in Johnsburg. He graduated from Chilton High School.
He went on to become a mason, bricklayer, and started his own business, Lefeber Construction. Don was a very strong, hard-working man. He was always helping others.
Don married Christine (Jaber) in July 1991. Together they enjoyed many happy times traveling, turkey hunting, and sturgeon spearing.
He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoyed playing bean bag toss with them. Don had lots of fun golfing with his buddies. Through the years he played baseball in Johnsburg, St. Peter, Fond du Lac, and Oakfield. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 270, International Union of Bricklayers Local 11, Oakfield Conservation Club, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Don will truly be missed by his wife Chris, daughters Lynn John, Lauri Kounelis, Lois (Tom) Leu, Liann Tetzlaff, Lisa (Jake) Liedke, and Nicole (Joe) Schauer, ten grandchildren, and one greatgrandson. He is further survived by his sister Darlene Rios, brother Ken (Maggie), mother-in-law Dorothy Gladys Jaber, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives, and many friends .
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Entringer, brother-in-law Zeno Entringer, father-in-law Nicholas Jaber, and son-in-law George Tetzlaff.
VISITATION: Don's family welcomes family and friends for visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, with a memorial service at 6:00 PM at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
Thank you to Hospice Hope.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020