Donald Ralph Flater
Fond du Lac - After a valiant fight, the Lord called Donald Ralph Flater to heaven to free him of his pain on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Born in Manawa, WI on December 6, 1943, Don was a proud veteran; having served his country for 23½ years. He left Manawa in 1962 so he could do a 4-year stint in the Air Force in Germany, then later he joined the Army National Guard in Fond du Lac and Waupun, WI and was a full-time recruiter for many years. He served his remaining years in Las Vegas, NV retiring in 2003. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Don was born to Loraine (nee Prellwitz) and Walter Flater but was also the foster son of Thelma and Earl Breitzman. While in Germany, he met and married his beloved wife of 53 years, Eveline. They have 3 children that he unconditionally lived for and 8 grandchildren whom he adored. He worked hard all his life, sometimes too hard, but was known by all for his quick grin and laugh. His favorite past times were carpentry, working in the yard and garden, baking and hanging out with his cats CC, Chip and Squeaky, with a fishing trip thrown in now and then.
Don is survived by his wife, Eveline (nee Kruthoffer), his children Michelle (Randell) Perkins, Las Vegas NV, Angelika (Steven) Sanders, Redgranite WI and Lance (Angela) Flater, Las Vegas NV and his grandchildren Trevor, Erica and Sabrina Perkins, Seth and Amia VandeBerg, Kennedy and Brodie Freeman and Maddison Flater. He is also survived by 3 siblings Ramona Barhke, Robert (Karon) Flater and Susan Speerstra, his beloved cousin George (Toni) Zempel, his foster siblings Dan Breitzman, Chris Breitzman Gjertson, Vicki Breitzman and his siblings-in-law in Germany Jochen (Ursula) Kruthoffer, Jutta (Frank) Kruthoffer-Röwekamp and Dagmar (Thomas) Schmitt. And many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his foster parents, his brother Roger (Louie) Flater, and his sisters Hazel (Earl) Jahsman and Marion Neuman and his in-laws Horst and Irmtraut Kruthoffer.
A memorial service will be held in June in Las Vegas. Don, Eveline and the children want to thank all the good friends, family, neighbors and caregivers that provided support throughout the years, especially these last few, in whatever way you could. You are all blessed angels and your love and kindness will be forever etched in our hearts.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019