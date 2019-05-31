|
Donald Scharschmidt
Beaver Dam - Donald J. Scharschmidt, age 95, of Monroe, and formerly of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish - Mission Hall on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Donald Joseph Scharschmidt was born on June 25, 1923 in Rosendale, Wisconsin to Louis and Clara (Strasser) Scharschmidt. He was a 1941 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Don served with the US Army 1282nd Combat Engineer Battalion during World War II in both the European and Pacific Theater. On October 28, 1950, he was united in marriage with Evelyn Doris Callies at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Don was a long-time co-owner and manager of Mayville Metal Products. He was a member of both St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam and St. Patrick Cathedral in Madison and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Don is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Ann (Gary) Larsen of Brodhead; grandchildren, Aaron (Lesley) Larsen of Newport, VT, Brianne (Steven) Burton of Brodhead, and Paige (Jon) Weiland of Zumbrota, MN; great grandchildren, Amelia, Katie, and Julian Larsen, Clara, Iliana, and Emmett Weiland, and Wesley Burton; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Evelyn on October 23, 2018; his daughter, Gena on November 4, 2018; and a great grandson, Ethan Larsen.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 31 to June 5, 2019