Donald Schaub



Brookfield - Donald Schaub, age 86 of Brookfield, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Virginia Highlands Health and Rehab Center Germantown.



He was born July 22, 1934 in Fond du Lac. Don is survived by Delores, his wife of over 56 years. Other survivors include 5 sons; Gary (Barbara) Schaub of North Fond du Lac, Jeffrey (Cathy) Schaub of Lamartine, Robert (Chris Botticchio) Schaub of Kewaskum, Rick (Sue) Schaub of Waupun, Steve (Erika) Schaub of West Bend, his brother, Norman W Schaub of West Bend. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Jason, Krystle, Kimberly, Michael, Daniel, and Jennifer.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Cecilia, stepmother Germaine Schaub, and step brother Robert Foertsch.



Delores and Don had a love for their dogs, they even pursued showing several. His brother Norm (Butch) and Don were partners in the business NJ Schaub & Sons, a drywall and plastering construction firm which was originally located in the Fond du Lac area. It was relocated to the Milwaukee area under their ownership. After retirement from the family business, Don pursued his interest in video production of weddings and picture slide shows. He had this saying he would tell the officiant at the weddings to get a little chuckle from them and lately he would use it to say goodbye to us; I'll see you in church if the windows are clean! Now he will be watching over us not only in church but during our daily endeavors.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



The family thanks the Waukesha County ADRC, MyChoice WI, the caregivers of Virginia Highlands and Legacy Hospice for their help in these difficult times. Consider donating to your favorite causes in memory of Don.









