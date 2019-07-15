Donald V. Sippel



St. Cloud - Donald V. Sippel, age 94, of St. Cloud, passed away at the Villa Loretto in Mount Calvary on Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Donald was born April 6, 1925, to the late Ben & Amelia (Schumacher) Sippel. He attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Mount Calvary.



In December of 1945, he was invited to join the Army; he served in Japan. Don was very proud of the time he spent there and was willing to talk to anyone about his time he spent in the service. One of his fondest memories was climbing Mt. Fuji.



Don was a member of the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 for over 65 years.



On August 27, 1949, he married Aldine Berenz; they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1999. The couple made their home in St. Cloud. Aldine preceded Don in death on February 10, 2000.



Over the years, Don worked at various companies during his life-time. He retired from the Soo Line Railroad in 1985.



Don enjoyed woodworking, wine making, and dancing to polka music. He also enjoyed playing the stump fiddle, listening to music, and spending time with his family. He loved to tell you a good story or a joke or two.



Survivors include his three children, Mary (Jim) Wall of Fond du Lac, Gary (Diane) Sippel of Mount Calvary, and Laurie (Jeff) Hellmer of St. Cloud; his seven grandchildren, Jennifer Thurwachter, Tim (Leslie) Drehmel, Jessica Sippel, Michelle Drehmel (fiancé, Don Wells), Eric (Kim) Heimermann, Amanda Heimermann (fiance', Blaise Guell), and Megan Hellmer; and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Amelia Sippel; his wife, Aldine; a granddaughter, Casey; and his siblings, Evelyn (Leo) Schmitz, Rodney Sippel, and Eugene (Judy) Sippel.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, 924 Main Street St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Don will be laid to rest next to his wife, Aldine, in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Military Rites conducted by the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 and State Military Honors will take place at the cemetery.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Don's family at the church on Wednesday morning, July 17th from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM.



Don's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at the Villa Loretto, Fr. Gary Wegner, Sr. Jeneda, and to Lori Lemke.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 15 to July 16, 2019