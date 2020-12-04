Donald W. HirteOshkosh - Donald W. Hirte, 86, of Oshkosh passed away from complications of Covid-19 on December 1, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1934 to Walter and Eva (Zabel) Hirte. On November 12, 1955, Donald married Maryann L. Maslowski.Donald served in the Marines from June 1952 until April 4, 1956. After serving in the Marines Corp, he worked at Mercury Marine for 42 years before retiring in 1999. He was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, puzzles, gardening, walking, spending time with his family especially his grandchildren whom he received great joy from as well as sharing his joy of life with them.Donald is survived by his wife Maryann; three sons, Dan (Christine) Hirte, Doug Hirte, and John (Lynn) Hirte; one daughter, Anne (Steve) Weber; one sister, Mavis Kramer; one niece, Debbie Kramer-Petropoulos; one nephew, Michael Kramer; ten grandchildren, Laura, Brent, Terri, Amanda, Ross, Ashley, Nickolas, Joshua, and Landon; seven great grandchildren; and former in-laws Paul Mueller and Karen Bartels.Donald is preceded in death by his parents; two sons Dave and Donald Hirte Jr. ; two brothers, Robert and Lester Hirte; and one grandson, Ryan.Private family services will be heldA memorial has been established.The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center, and a special thank you to Joshua and Melissa for their kindness given to Donald right up to the end of his life.