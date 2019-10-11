|
|
Donald W. Pinkerton
Oshkosh, WI - Donald W. Pinkerton, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 9, 2019 at Froedert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee. Donald was born on November 26, 1935 in Fond du Lac, a son of the late Neal Levi and Marion (Candlish) Pinkerton. Don graduated from Fond du Lac Sr. High School and had worked as an electrician for and retired from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh after 30 years of service. He loved Lionel Trains and spent time with his very often.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife, Jo; a daughter; three sons and their wives; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; a brother and his wife also survive along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 5 pm in the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Ave. with the Rev. Robert Rosenberg officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 3 pm until the time of service. Burial will be in Wedges Prairie Cemetery in Ladoga.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019