Donald William Huberty



Campbellsport - Donald William Huberty, 86, passed away May 1, 2019 at Harbor Haven in Fond du Lac, WI. Don was born August 4, 1932 in Mt. Calvary, WI the son of the late Milton and Margaret (Frey) Huberty.



As a young boy, Don was a Mass server at Holy Cross Parish in Mt. Calvary. In 1950, he graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy and enjoyed playing on the A and B teams in the Legion Baseball League. Along with his father, mother and sister, Don was a member of the Mt. Calvary Band playing baritone and trumpet.



From 1952-1956, Don served his country as an air policeman in the US Air Force and was stationed in Texas, South Dakota, California, Idaho, French Morocco, and Guam. After returning home, Don attended Moler Barber College in Chicago and graduated on May 21, 1958. On September 6, 1958, he married Marilyn McCullen at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in North Fond du Lac, WI with Fr. Paul Weishar officiating.



Don worked at various barber shops including: Barton, Beaver Dam, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, and settled in Campbellsport, WI in 1961 where he barbered for 50 years. He drove school bus for Bauman and Johnson. Don was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport and was a lector for 42 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 270. Don enjoyed baseball, walking, reading, music, and was happiest golfing at area courses with Gene, Don, Dick, and Mark. Don prayed the rosary daily, believed in God's forgiveness in the Sacrament of Confession, and as he was leaving his life on earth, his parting words were, "I'm going to heaven tonight."



Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn, and their children Mary Huberty, Mickey (Brian) Beaster, Bridget (David) Schlaefer, and Shannon (special friend, Scott) Huberty. He is further survived by four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and neighbors Bob and Nancy Campagna and Pat Griesemer. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Diane Tober, a grandson, four brothers-in-law, and one son-in-law.



Don and his family thank Jake and staff at Harbor Haven, St. Agnes Hospice, St. Agnes Hospital CNAs, nurses, doctors, support staff, and Drs. Dan Bowman, Punit Kumar, and Dana Vasquez for their work and care for Don.



Memorials are appreciated for Masses or donations to St. Agnes Hospice and St. Matthew Church.



Visitation on Wednesday, May 8th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport and on Thursday, May 9th from 10:00 am until time of mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Fond du Lac with Military Rites.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary