Donna A. Toth
North Fond du Lac - On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, one day shy of her 81st birthday, Donna A. Toth, of North Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of Hope with family at her side. She was born in Fond du Lac on July 29, 1939, to Robert, Sr., and Irma (Stephany) Zerneke. On April 20, 1974 Donna married the love of her life, Fred Toth, Sr. at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on November 21st, 1998.
Donna had a deep love and passion for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She joyfully served as an acolyte, CCD teacher, and Prayer Warrior at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Holy Family in North Fond du Lac. Donna enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and shooting pool. As a CNA, she affectionately cared for the elderly for many years. Donna also loved to bake and cook for family, friends, and neighbors; often delivering home cooked meals to her friends in nursing homes. Her kindness and loving spirit will be missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her four children, Larry Burg and Sandra "Sandy" Faber both of Fond du Lac, Todd Burg of Plover, Wis., and Fred (Connie) Toth, Jr. of Fond du Lac; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Martin of Fond du Lac; and her brother, Robert, Jr. "Bob" (Joan) Zerneke of Cambridge, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her twin sister, Dianna (Wilberscheid) Dyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 beginning at 4:00 PM at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - Holy Family located at 705 Michigan Ave. in North Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place. Funeral service attendance will be limited to 50% of church capacity. Additionally, there will be no visitation prior to the service. For those in attendance, the use of a mask is highly recommended.
The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided to Donna by the staff at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. They would also like to express their heart-felt appreciation to Connie Toth for her unconditional love and care.
