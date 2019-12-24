|
Donna J. Handley
Fond du Lac - Donna J. Handley, 90, of Fond du Lac died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The Woodlands Assisted Living Center. She was born July 21, 1929 in Long Creek, IL the daughter of Francis and Leone Fonner. On July 27, 1947 she married H. Darel Handley in Dalton City, IL. She worked for 24 years at H.C. Prange until her retirement in 1991. She also worked the election polls and was a co-chair for her precinct. Donna was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, the Fond du Lac Yacht Club, the ELKS club and was the past president of the Professional Secretaries International. Donna loved to knit, cross stitch, play bridge, golf and wants to be remembered for her kindness, baking and Christmas candy.
She is survived by her son, Darel Lee (Linda) Handley of Kunckletown, PA; two daughters, Sandra Gilmore of Fond du Lac and Kathren (Gary) Rabe of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Amy Johnson of Boston, MA, Kari Voy of Horicon, Gina (Aaron) Schmitt of Renton, WA, Darel H. (Rachel) Handley of Kalispell, MT, and Kimberly (Craig) Sheskey of West Bend; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Johnson of Bethany, IL; a brother, Larry (Virginia) Fonner of Columbus, IN; a sister-in-law, Lin Fonner; and will be missed by her "Nauti-gals." She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darel; a daughter, Pam "Turtle" Handley; three brothers, Bill, Loy and Sam; and a grandson-in-law, Ryan Voy.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue. Funeral service will follow the visitation at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019