Donna J. Mincy
Fond du Lac - Donna J. Mincy, 84, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 13, 1935 in Green Lake County, the daughter of George and Martha Genentz Hempel. On Jun 18, 1953 she married Riley J. Mincy in Wichita Falls, TX. Donna was a member of Church of Peace. She enjoyed traveling, camping, ceramics, baking, playing Bingo, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, and loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandson.
She is survived by her husband, Riley of North Fond du Lac; three daughters, Christine Mincy of North Fond du Lac, Susan (Tom) Limbach of West Bend, and Terri (Joe) Kosloske of Oakfield; four grandchildren, Jessie (Ashley) Backhaus, Jackie (fiancé, Rob) Backhaus, Jacob (Katie) Kosloske, and Joshua (fiancée, Tessa) Kosloske; great grandson, Paxton Kosloske; sister, Delaine Scherer; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Violet (George) Collar, Edna (Leo) Sina, and Doris (Mack) Johnson; brother-in-law, Harold Scherer.
The visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Harbor Haven and Agnesian Hospice for the care and compassion given to Donna and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Agnesian Hospice in Donna's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020