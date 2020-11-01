Donna LealFond du Lac - Donna M. Leal, age 74, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on January 20, 1946 the daughter of the late Paul and Delores (Farry) Haas. On June 15, 1973 she married Isidro Leal in Fond du Lac. Donna enjoyed rummage sales, both having them and going to them. She was proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially during the holidays. Donna will be remembered for taking great care of her family.Donna is survived by her husband, Isidro; children: Pancho Francis and Cristina (Dean) Bussian; grandchildren: Justin and Jacob (Carissa) Francis, Amanda (Moez Abulayha) Francis, Abraham Irias, Michael Irias, Melissa Royce and Avery Pittman; great-grandchildren: Chase, Jayden, Lucas Royce, and Dominic Francis; sister, Paula (Jeff) Kartos; niece, Carrie Kotlowski; son-in-law, Marco Irias; daughter-in-law, Paula Francis, nephew, Craig (Annie) Kartos; and her loyal dog, Sophia. She was preceded in death by her children: Julie Irias, Paul Francis and Jodie Hickman; granddaughter, Sara Irias; grandson, Andrew Francis; and brother, Richard Haas.It was Donna's wish to be cremated with no services.The family extends a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice for their care.