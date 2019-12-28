|
Donna Loomis
Fond du Lac - Donna Mae Loomis, 75, formerly of Campbellsport passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on March 29, 1944, the daughter of Louis and Lucille (nee Lefeber) Loehr. She was raised in the Dotyville area. Donna worked at Seneca Foods in Jackson and delivered newspapers for many years. Donna enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors, playing bingo and going out to eat. Some of her favorite things was going to the Chicken Dinners at Shepherd of the Hills Parish in Eden and visits from her granddog Gizmo.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children Rick Loomis of Elkhorn and Tracey (Dan) Malueg of Menasha, grandchildren Austin Mauer, Colton Loomis and Courtney Malueg, great grandson Brantley, brother-in-law Alvin Morgen, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margie Morgen and former husband Francis "Casey" Loomis.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a memorial service at 7:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020