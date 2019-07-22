Services
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
Donna M. Daun


1946 - 2019
Donna M. Daun Obituary
Donna M. Daun

St. Cloud - Donna M. Daun, age 72, of St. Cloud, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac following a short illness.

She was born August 24, 1946, in Fond du Lac to the late Albert Donald & Beatrice (Fischer) Carling. Donna graduated from Goodrich High School in 1964.

On October 4, 1965, she married Dennis Daun in Fond du Lac. Donna worked at several area places; eventually retiring from Ameriquip in Kiel.

Donna is survived by her three children, Daniel Daun (friend, Marianne) of rural Chilton, Donald (Charlotte) Daun of St. Cloud, and Deanna (Lori) Pequet of Bozeman, MT; her granddaughters, Bobbie Jo Daun (fiance', Adam) and Avalon Pequet; her brother, Wayne (Debra) Carling of Fond du Lac; her sister, Liana (David) Bublitz of Greenfield. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents, Albert Donald & Beatrice Carling; a sister, Linda Carling; a brother, Calvin Carling; her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alvin & Lucille Daun; the father of her children, Dennis Daun; and her uncle & aunt who raised her after the death of her parents, Edward & Adeline Shamrock.

Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street St. Cloud, WI 53079.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Donna's family at the funeral home on Sunday, July 28th from 3:00 PM until 4:45 PM.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud 920-999=2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 22 to July 28, 2019
