Donna M. Dilts



Vegas, NV - Donna M. Dilts, 89, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.



Donna was born on July 19, 1931 to Joseph and Louella Treleven in Fond du Lac, WI. After graduating from Fond du Lac High School, Donna was employed at Rolling Meadows nursing home.



In 1949, Donna married Lloyd Dilts at St. Joseph's Church, going on to have 6 children: Cindy Jacobs of Belleville, WI , Kathleen Patchett (Richard) of Las Vegas, NV , Linda (Dennis) Meyer and Mary (Thomas) Menard, both of Fond du Lac, WI, Raymond Dilts (Margie) of Beaver Dam, WI, and Brad Dilts of Aurora, Co.



Donna enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing games, and spending time with family.



Donna was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, son-in-law, Jay Jacobs, and great-grandson, Nicholas Patchett, and her parents. She is also preceded by three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her six children, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Dave Treleven and wife Mary, sister, Marlene Mossong, sister-in-law Dolores Treleven, and sister-in-law Verabelle Pattee and husband Drew and numerous nieces and nephews.



Entombment will be at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery at a later date.









