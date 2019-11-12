|
|
Donna M. Webb
Fond du Lac - Donna M. Webb passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 while residing at St. Francis Home. She is the beloved wife of Thomas Webb and a treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Donna was a generous and loving soul who put the needs of others before her own and made the lives of everyone around her better. A large portion of her life was dedicated to the care of her special needs son, JP, while always making time for others. She was kind, compassionate and forgiving. She was a humble, faithful Catholic and member of Holy Family Catholic Community. Donna was involved in many charitable organizations and events throughout the community. Her passion for gardening and artistic talents were enjoyed by her family and friends.
Donna was born in Fond du Lac, WI to the late Edwin and Wilhelmina Blatz. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Thomas; her son, Patrick (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica (Ben), Andrew (fiancé Kelsey Engelke); great-grandchildren, Harper and Aubrey; sisters Joyce Gross, Gloria (Gerald) Schumacher, Jeanne Norenberg; brother, Johnny Blatz; sister-in law, Mary (Dan) Schilling; brother-in-law, Jack (Ginny) Webb; nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son John (JP); three brothers-in-law, George Preissner, Dale Norenberg, Jerry Gross; and one nephew, Jeff Schilling.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave. from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Pirvanescu and his staff, St. Francis Assisted Living and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their extraordinary compassion and care.
A memorial fund in her honor will be established.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019