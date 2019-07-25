Donna Serwe



Campbellsport - Donna M. Serwe (nee Welsh), 86, of Campbellsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on February 26, 1933 in the Town of Osceola, the daughter of the late James and Viola Welsh (nee Draves). Donna married Gerald Serwe on May 29, 1954 at Our Lady of Angels in Armstrong. She worked at Barton Washer and Schlaefer Optometrists. While raising six children, she worked for over 20 years at St. Joseph's Convent, tending to the sister's cleaning and spiritual needs. Donna formed very close bonds with the sisters. She loved babysitting and watching her grandchildren grow up. Her great-grandchildren always lifted up her spirits when they visited her. Donna was a devoted and loving wife. She loved spending time with her husband, going on short trips to see some sights, play a little bingo, and check out the slot machines. Vacations in the summertime involved spending time at various cabins and lakes up north. Our parents instilled a love of fishing and walks in the woods to enjoy nature.



Those left behind to cherish her memory include her four sons, James (Kris) of Kaukauna, and their children, Ben (Dana), Sarah (Yorgos), Hannah (Elliot), Ryan (Brooke); Daniel (Denise) of Campbellsport and their son, Matt (Jordan); Gerry B. of Campbellsport and his daughter, Alexa (Barrett); and John of Campbellsport; one daughter, Sheryl (Rick) Anders of Campbellsport and their children, Joe (Angie), Jessica (Andy), and Jackie (Shaun); and nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, James (Betty) Welsh of Eden; her sisters, Ann (Charles) Gustafson and Bonnie Narges both of Fond du Lac, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gerald, her daughter, Judy, and her grandson, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew's School and Schlaefer's Nicaragua Mission Trips.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and inurnment will be held at St. Matthew's Cemetery.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 25 to July 26, 2019