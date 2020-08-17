Donna Visintin



Menominee -



Donna Marie Visintin, 86, of Menominee, MI passed away late Friday evening, August 14, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area in Marinette. She was born March 16, 1934, in Fond du Lac, WI to Oscar A. and Gladys M. (Krueger) Immel.



In 1964 she married Aldo J. Visintin. They met while working at a Red Owl Store in Milwaukee, WI. She continued to work most of her life in the grocery business alongside her husband putting down roots in the Marinette, Menominee area and raising a son.



She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Marinette where she served in various groups in support of her Lord. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hats and helping in various capacities at the American Legion Post 146 in Menominee, MI. After retiring from Angeli's, she and Al enjoyed traveling across the country in their motor home with her big brother George (Beverly) Immel. She enjoyed snowmobiling, going to Packer Games, reading cookbooks and doing puzzles with the girls on 4th floor. Donna's greatest role was as grandmother spoiling her grandsons to the point of submission. Her great granddaughter most recently has been the spark that kept her going.



Donna is survived by her son, Brian (Laurie) Visintin of Marinette; grandsons, Chad (Ashely) Visintin of Milwaukee, Ethan (Olivia) Visintin of Marinette; great-granddaughter, Elliott Jade Visintin; a sister-in-law, Beverly Immel; niece, Barb (Ferron) Havens her kindred spirit; nephews, Mark (Lori) and John (Lynn) Immel; also her step-children, Gail (Bill) Ferrall, Michael (Susan) Visintin; granddaughter, Heather (Brian) Herrmann; grandsons, Ottis, Jr. and Paul Smith; great-grandchildren and Joan Schmadl her shopping partner in crime.



Preceding her in death are her husband; parents; and brothers, Lyle and George Immel; a niece, Cindy Immel; step-daughter, Janice Smith; and step-son, Darrell Visintin.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the caregivers at UP Hospice and Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area.



A private graveside service will be held for family at Estabrooks Cemetery in Fond du Lac, WI with Pastor Jon Tesch officiating.



Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home, Marinette, is assisting the family.









