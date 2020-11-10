1/
Doreen Barbara Dorst
1932 - 2020
Doreen Barbara Dorst

Menomonee Falls - Doreen Barbara Dorst, 88, of Menomonee Falls, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Pierz, Minnesota in 1932. She grew up in Mayville, Wisconsin and raised her family in Butler, Wisconsin. Doreen was a devoted and loving wife to Harold Dorst for 65 years and a beloved mother and grandmother. Her caring nature was distinctly reflected in her career as a dedicated educator. She spent the majority of her professional life teaching elementary school at St.Catherine's Northwest Catholic School in Milwaukee.

Doreen is preceded in death by her loving children Steve and Julie, parents Albrecht and Rose (nee Moser) Kahlhamer, brother Melvin Kahlhamer and sisters Geraldine Moldenhauer, Ursula Wirtz, and Eileen Kahlhamer. Doreen is survived by her husband Harold Dorst, brother Cleo Kahlhamer, sister Irene Andrews, daughter-in-law Betty Dorst, her grandchildren Jacqueline (Jerome), Daniel (Lillian), Nicholas (Kelsey), and great-grandson Silas. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass was held at St. Agnes in Butler. Internment was at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, WI.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
