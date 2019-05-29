Doris A. Harrison



Oakfield - Doris A. Harrison, 84, of Oakfield, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.



She was born on February 23, 1935, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Neitah Hubbard Balson. Doris attended U.W. Oshkosh and Ottawa University in Kansas, where she studied to become a teacher. She also later obtained a Master's degree in education. She taught 5th grade for 20 years in the Oakfield School District. Even after retirement, she kept up with her past students' achievements, sometimes saving newspaper articles on them, and being proud of their accomplishments.



She was an active member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Fond du Lac, with her faith being very important to her. She was a member of the Fond du Lac Area Retired Educators Assoc.



Since 1959, she has lived on the Hubbard family farm outside of Oakfield. There her dream of owning and raising Arabian horses was realized with the establishment of "Ledge View Arabians", so named because the farm could be viewed from the ledge. She readily shared her love of horses with friends and family- with many people learning to ride a horse for the first time at her farm. At 84, Doris still went out to the barn to feed the horses in the morning and enjoyed flower gardening.



She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Harrison, DVM (Charles "Chuck" R. Paulsen) of Saukville; two sisters: Donna Spatt of Oshkosh and Diana Webber of Silvana, WA; her brother David Balson of Fond du Lac; and six nieces and nephews: Mark Spatt, Michelle Bove, Jolene Summerville, Brian Balson, Bruce Balson and Brenda Post.



She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Robert Harrison; and nephew, Devin Nagy.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church in Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, with Steve Cornelius officiating. Burial will be at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield. A luncheon at Memorial Baptist Church will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 645 Forest Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com.



920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 29, 2019