|
|
Doris Belling
Lomira - Doris A. Belling (Nehm), age 81 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019 at Clearview Nursing and Rehab in Juneau surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was born on June 22, 1937 in Hartford to Louis and Lena Nehm (Lawton). She was united in marriage to Donald Belling on October 11, 1958 at St. John's Ev. Reformed Church in Hartford. Donald preceded her in death on November 20, 1999.
Doris graduated from Hartford High School in 1956. She worked as a telephone operator in Hartford prior to marriage. Doris and Donald farmed in Lomira, she continued to help on the farm after Donald's death. She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, and gardening. Doris always made sure everyone had something good to eat. She was a former member of the St. John's Ladies Aide and in the Knowles Fire Department Auxiliary.
Those Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory include two her children, Robert "Bob" (Sherry) Belling and Sharon (Tony) Del Ponte; five grandchildren, Jason Belling, Justin (Katy) Belling, Michele (Alex) Sobeck, Andrew "Andy" (Kelsey) Del Ponte and Jamie (Josh) Schraufnagel; three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Lena and Autumn. She is further survived by her sister, Lois (Keith) Jahnke; great-aunt, Lois Lawton; niece, Kristy (David) Walker; nephew, Kevin Jahnke; as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.
Funeral Service for Doris will be held at 1 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church (550 Water Street - Lomira, WI 53048) with Pastor Matthew Kiecker officiating. Interment at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Lomira.
Doris' family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 11 am until the time of service.
Doris' family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Clearview Nursing and Rehab for the loving care they provided.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home of Lomira has been entrusted with Doris' arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019