Doris E. Duwell
of Mount Calvary - Doris Duwell, 89, of Mount Calvary died on Sunday, August 23rd 2020.
Caroline (Dietzen) and Dennis Thome welcomed her into the world on December 14th, 1930.
Doris attended Holy Cross Grade School, St. Mary Springs High School and Pete's University.
She wed Eugene Duwell at Holy Cross Church in Mt. Calvary on November 19th, 1955. Doris and Gene settled in Johnsburg, raised a family and farmed for four decades.
Doris was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg. Gene and Doris moved to a new home in Mount Calvary after retiring. Doris took great care of Gene during his life ending illness in 2001.
Doris, or "Dorie" to her friends, was a master gardener, OMG good cook, baker, book keeper, full on good person, and mother extraordinaire.
She lovingly raised 10 children. Doris was a grandma 19 times and had eight great grandchildren.
She leaves behind a host of friends and family. You all should know how much Dorie cherished you. Dorie's soul has been blessed to rejoin so many loved ones who passed before her.
SERVICE: A private Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg.
VISITATION: Friends and family may visit with Dorie's family at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Pavilion in Johnsburg, N9288 Highway W, Malone, WI 53049, on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM.
Please help Father Gary keep us all safe and healthy. Face masks will be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be available if needed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your local food pantry, women's shelter or St, Jude's Children's Hospital are welcomed. These were Doris's favorite Charities.
Dorie's family would like to extend their thanks to the all care givers at the Villa Rosa Assisted Living and Lakeshore Manor for their kindness and compassion.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291, or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.