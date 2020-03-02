|
|
Doris E. Lehman
Fond du Lac - Doris E. Lehman, age 98, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Maple Meadows in Fond du Lac. She was born on November 8, 1921, in Wausaukee, WI, the daughter of Moses and Lydia (Tabordon) Vaness. She worked at Wells Manufacturing for twenty-three years until retiring in 1985. She enjoyed fishing and going to Friday fish frys, puzzles, baking with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was a former member of Eagles Aerie 270 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Donna Johnson of Waupun, Ronald (Wenda) Lehman of Fond du Lac, Diane Field of Fond du Lac, Dale (Annette) Lehman of Onalaska, WI; one daughter-in-law, Donna Lehman of Waupun; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Arthur Lehman; one son, Robert Lehman; one son-in-law, Thomas Johnson; two brothers; four sisters.
There will be no visitation or services. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020