Fond du Lac - Doris E. Sehloff, age 90, of Fond du Lac, was called to rest by our Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on July 5, 1928, in the city of Manitowoc, WI, to the late Andrew and Gertrude (Labinski) Handl. She was baptized in the Christian faith. She attended public and parochial schools in Manitowoc and was graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc in 1946. Doris worked in the office of the National Tinsel Manufacturing Company in Manitowoc. On April 23, 1949, she was united in marriage with Allen Sehloff at St. Peter Lutheran Parsonage in Mishicot, WI, by the late Pastor Edward Zell. The couple resided in Mishicot and later moved to Manitowoc. Doris worked in the office of Manitowoc Lutheran High School for many years. Her husband's work took the family to Fond du Lac, WI in 1971. Doris then worked at the Fond du Lac Public Library until her retirement in 1989. Doris along with her husband were members of Faith Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Survivors include her husband, Allen; her sons, James (Sandra), Jerel (Barbara) David (Kerry), Allen, Peter (Sarah), John (Kari). She is further survived by fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara (Richard) Krueger; one sister-in-law, June Weyenberg; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jim.



Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Rd, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at the church at 12:00 noon. Burial will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Mishicot Public Cemetery, 248 E. Main St, Mishicot, WI, 54228.



