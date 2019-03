Doris L. Kaiser



Fond du Lac - Doris L. Kaiser, 89, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. Doris had previously lived at Woodlands Senior Living and recently moved to the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



She was born on October 19, 1929, in the Township of Forest, to Herman and Leona Loehr Pipping. She was a graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy, Class of 1947. On May 24, 1952, she married Walter Kaiser at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in the Township of Forest. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2004.



Doris was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church. She worked for the Fond du Lac School District in the lunch program for many years. She loved playing cards and other games.



She is survived by her children: Ellen Schoenfelder of La Grande, OR; Mark Kaiser of Madison and John (Diane Wendland) Kaiser of Cambridge, WI; eight grandchildren: Michael Schoenfelder, Caitlin Schoenfelder, Rebecca Schoenfelder, Meghan (Michael) Kimmel, Claudia Kaiser, Alexander Kaiser, August Kaiser, and William Kaiser; one great-grandchild, Elan Kimmel; two sisters-in-law: Gloria Pipping and Marilyn Kaiser both of Fond du Lac and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Marcella Gellings, and her brother, Melvin Pipping and other brother and sister in laws.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, with Rev. Rob Sauers officiating. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Memorials appreciated to the .



Special thanks to the staff of Woodlands Senior Living, Fond du Lac Lutheran Home, and Marquardt Hospice for the care show to Doris and family.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary