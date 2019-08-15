|
|
Doris Raab
Fond du Lac - Following a brief illness, a woman of great faith, Doris Jean Raab, peacefully departed this earth to be with her Savior on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. Just weeks after reaching the age of 92, she spent her final days surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 21, 1927, in Milwaukee, a daughter of the late Steven and Mary (Sadler) Verbanac. She spent the early years of her life in the Grafton/West Bend area and graduated from West Bend High School in 1944.
For several years following her high school graduation, Doris worked at the West Bend Aluminum Company. On an evening off she went roller-skating with some friends and unexpectedly met George, who turned out to be the love of her life. United in Marriage on July 29, 1950 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend they began their life together. Doris quickly settled into her new role as loving wife, homemaker and mother, together she and George raised eight children.
Doris was no stranger to hard work, she strived to be an accomplished homemaker and was a devoted mother. She spent many hours sewing, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry. Gardening, weeding, harvesting and preserving were done out of necessity to care for her family so they could survive through the winter months. Reading nightly bedtime stories and saying prayers together with all her children listening while knelt and snuggled together around her feet was a ritual she enjoyed. She also enjoyed going on camping trips with her family to many of Wisconsin's state and county parks and their adventures hiking, exploring,and sharing time and stories around the campfire. Raising her brood of children was her biggest feat as she successfully taught them all to be strong, confident, and rooted them all with good morals (and they all turned out okay).
In her precious free time, which was very limited, Doris cultivated her female friendships at monthly card club, sold Avon, was involved with church activities, and on a rare night out she enjoyed a shared love of square dancing with George.
As her children matured (and she ranked up to "Ultimate Supervisor" especially when it came to raspberry picking) more time was available for her own personal hobbies and she spent time doing ceramics, sewing for pleasure rather than purpose, working on her various needlework crafts, and reading (romance and science fiction novels).
After selling the family homestead in West Bend, Doris and George moved to Fond du Lac where she became very involved in her new community and with her church. After George's passing in 1997 during a time of deep sorrow, she found great comfort in serving others and God. She emerged as a social butterfly, swimming regularly, playing cards, and socializingwith her friends. She became extensively committed and actively engaged in her church family. For decades she was active in Bereavement Group, Daughters of Isabella, Bible Study, and serving the community through Loaves and Fishes and Broken Bread.
Her grandchildren always looked forward to spending time with her, learning how to cook, playing games, doing craft projects and exploring and building forts in the backyard woods in West Bend and having "weeklong cousin sleepovers" during summer vacations. Grandma Doris made the BEST meatloaf and taught her grandchildren important life lessons like: noodles BELONG in chili. "Grandma Jell-O" at family get-togethers will not be forgotten!
Doris was a strong and independent woman who made the most of every chapter of her life and set a positive example of how to live a life of happiness. Her life was fulfilled by her family and her faith in God. She will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by children Joyce Krueger of Denver, CO, Richard Raab of Green Lake,Georgette Raab of Fond du Lac, William Raab of Green Lake, Jean (Tom) Johnson of Burnett,Diane Loeffler of Ripon, Bonnie Raab of Reedsburg and Samantha (Glenn) Stern of town ofMerton; grandchildren Robin Krueger, Terry (Kevin) Melendy Krueger, Scott (Lindsay Weisbrod)Johnson, Kevin (Jen Brennan) Johnson, Michelle Loeffler, Crystal (Joshua) Thays, Anna (Brett Winslow) Loeffler, Jennifer (Paul Fredrick) Raab, Theresa (Jeremiah Olson) Raab, JonathanStern and Elle Stern; great grandchildren Rozalyn, Seamus, Bennett, Lois, Jack and four step great grandchildren.
Doris is further survived by sister-in-law Shirley Verbanac of Boise, ID, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding Doris in death are her husband George C. Raab, daughter in law Sonia Raab, her brothers and their wives and George's brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Friends and relatives can visit the church at 9:00 AM until the time of mass.
Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Doris's name to Special Olympics of Wisconsin or the ARC of Fond du Lac.
Doris's family extends a special thank you to the volunteers of Broken Bread, who have been a big support to Doris for many years, to the church family of Sacred Heart, who treated her with kindness, love and friendship, to Agnesian Hospital, especially the 5th floor staff, and the staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope for their commitment to excellence in care and compassion.
Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019