|
|
Doris Schladweiler
Kewaskum - Doris M. Schladweiler (nee Stern), 94, of Kewaskum, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
She was born on July 16, 1925 to the late Edward and Lorilla (nee Schacht) Stern in the Town of Farmington. On June 16, 1945 she was united in marriage to Sylvester "Rusty" Schladweiler at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Together they owned multiple company's over the years including "Rustys" Auto Body Shop in St. Michaels, West Park Ballroom in West Bend, and Ashford Rustic Door. Doris also worked at the Bonnie Bell in Kewaskum and the Threshold in West Bend. She enjoyed the outdoors and planting flowers, and also liked to do word searches and embroidering. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five daughters, Jeanne (Mark) Slaugenhoup of Florida, Betty (Dennis) Garczynski of Milwaukee, Cheryl (Allan) Schaefer of Fond du Lac, Donna (Quin) Mueller of Theresa, and Lorie (Todd) Bardouche of Green Bay; 19 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Tom Gundrum and Terry Koch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sylvester "Rusty" Schladweiler; two daughters, Ann Gundrum and Mae Koch; her grandson, Brian Gundrum; her sister, Joyce Gavin; and her father and mother-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Doris will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum. Burial to follow Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Church Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Doris' arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020