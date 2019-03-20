Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Doris Voss Obituary
Doris Voss

formerly of Juneau - Doris Voss, 98, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Fond du Lac. She was born April 13, 1920 to William and Sadie (Stark) Laabs in Hustisford, WI.

Doris married William Voss on July 15, 1944. They resided in Juneau. William passed away in 1998.

VISITATION: Doris' relatives and friends may gather for a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Juneau Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019
