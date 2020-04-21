|
|
Dorothy A. Mayer
Eden - Dorothy A. Mayer, 82 of Eden, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Colgate, WI on August 28, 1937 to John and Elizabeth (Hubacher) Henke.
On April 16, 1955 she married Robert Mayer at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford.
Dorothy was a lifelong homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her children and enjoying the company of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She not only loved to work in her garden, but she also loved to sew. Dorothy was also very accomplished in the kitchen!
Survivors include her husband, Robert; five children, Juanita (Daniel) Murphy, Debbie (Kelly) Ferguson, Laura (Mike) Neu, Steve (Diane) Mayer, and Thomas (Joanna) Mayer; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren; four brothers, John (Kathy) Henke, Tom (Mary) Henke, Don (Linda) Henke, and Richard Henke; and three sisters, Darlene Lehn, Mary (Mike) Flanders and Carol (Van) Kinnunen. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Robert; a daughter, Denise Fellenz; and her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ken Schwinn.
A summer memorial service is being planned. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Agnesian Hospice Hope; Dorothy's nurse, Denise, and her aides, Heather and Sara.
Dorothy was the kindest and most loving soul who will be dearly missed by all!
