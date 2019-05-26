|
Dorothy A. Thomas
New Port Richey, FL - 07/06/1930 ~ 03/06/2019
Dorothy died on March 6, 2019 at Madison Pointe Care Center in New Port Richey, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She remained sweet and lovable throughout her ordeal and passed peacefully with family at her bedside. She received great care from the staff at Madison Pointe and was also under the wonderful care of Gulfside Hospice.
Dorothy was known for her smiling, generous personality. She loved golfing, bowling and watching Green Bay Packers football. She enjoyed summers at their Red Lake campsite and in general spending time with Aaron and their family. "Sport Grandma" as she was lovingly called, was famous for German Potato Salad that her Grandkids begged for at every family occasion. She will be missed by family and friends alike.
Dorothy was born on July 6, 1930 in Duluth, MN to John and Mary (Bodnavich) Moore. She graduated from Morgan Park High School and worked for several years at the Telephone Company in Duluth. She married Aaron Thomas on October 25, 1952 in Duluth. Dorothy and Aaron raised 5 children, moving to Fond du Lac, WI. and then back to Superior, WI. Aaron preceded her in death on August 2, 2006.
Dorothy is survived by her 5 children: Dan (Chris) Thomas, Dave (Sharon) Thomas, Debbie (Scotty) Toland, Dean (Stephanie) Thomas and Darrin (Brenda) Thomas; grandchildren: Amii Thomas (Tim) Kreft, Jeff (Denise) Ditman, Shawna Thomas (Billy) Wood, Ryan (Amanda) Ditman, Kelli Thomas (Zach) Brokaw, Kacie Thomas (Pete) Vezzosi, Karlie, Alexa, Dale, Jaymeson and Jaylee Thomas; great grandchildren: Connor and Sierra Kreft, Jonathon and Dominick Ditman, Adalynn Wood, Charlotte and Callahan Brokaw. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Tom (Jan) Moore, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers George and Lawrence and sister Evelyn.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 26 at her son Dan's home near Wausau. Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Homes and Crematory in New Port Richey, FL assisted the family and handled the cremation.
The family requests memorials to be sent to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land 'O Lakes, FL 34639 or on their website: [email protected]
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019