|
|
Dorothy Darch
Deland, FL - Dorothy Darch, 95, passed away peacefully at her home at the Cloister's of Deland, Florida on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Born in Chicago on August 14, 1923, she resided in South Bend, Indiana and Fond du Lac, Wisconsin for most of her life.
She was married to Wilbur Darch who she survived by 43 years. Her 4 surviving children are Deborah Adashun, Lance Darch and Mike Darch all of Deland, Florida and Craig Darch of Auburn, Alabama. She had 4 grandchildren, Clint & Eric Darch, Nicole Brown and Troy Adashun.
Dorothy's career was spent in retailing before retiring as a department manager in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin from Prange's / Yonker's Department Store.
She loved traveling visiting Australia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, London and Ireland. When not traveling exercise and bridge occupied her spare time.
Her life as she wrote poetically several years ago:
The Right Door
I lived my life as best I could
Mistakes I made as I know I would
The Years flew by as birds on high
But each day was sweet as they soared on by
Blessed was I with a perfect mate
Added to that 4 children so great
Who could ask G_d for more
Not me - I opened the right door!
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 19, 2019