Dorothy E. Erickson
Dorothy E. Erickson

Fond du Lac - Dorothy E. Erickson, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.

She was born on August 11, 1926, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles E. Erickson and Alma (Allison) Erickson. After graduating from high school Dorothy stayed at home to care for her ailing mother for seventeen years. After her mother's death, Dorothy enrolled at Millersville State College (Millersville, PA) at the age of 35, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. Upon her move to Wisconsin, she attended UW-Superior and earned a Master of Science in Teaching, and then went on to earn her Master of Arts in Library Science from UW-Oshkosh.

She worked as a librarian at St. Mary's Springs Academy from 1973 to retirement in 1993. Dorothy was an energetic member of The Cathedral Church of Saint Paul the Apostle (Episcopal) serving as a chapter member and Senior Warden. On the Diocesan level, Dorothy served as a member of the Executive Council. Dorothy volunteered for many years at St. Paul's Cathedral, in particular the annual St. Nicholas Faire as the order auditor.

Dorothy is survived by a niece Mary Ann McMahon of So. Carolina, Roland Aston of Pennsylvania, Glen Aston of Maryland.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Alma, two brothers: William Erickson and Gustav Erickson; her sister Ada Aston Dickey; and three nephews James Erickson, Richard Aston, and David Aston.

Memorial Services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
