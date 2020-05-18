|
|
Dorothy E. Lobajeski
North Fond du Lac - Dorothy E. Lobajeski, 100, of North Fond du Lac, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born February 5, 1920 in the Town of Lanark in Portage County, the daughter of Julius and Edna Yorton Wild. Dorothy graduated from North Fond du Lac High School. On June 28, 1941 she married Clifford R. Lobajeski in North Fond du Lac and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1969. Dorothy worked for H.C. Prange Company until her retirement in 1982. She also owned and operated Dot's Bookmark in Fond du Lac. Dorothy enjoyed reading books, camping and traveling, upholstery, sewing, crafting, decorating, dancing, music especially the Blues, antiques, nature, and chocolate. She also loved dogs, especially Jigger and Dude.
She is survived by seven children, Gary (Gayle) Lobajeski of North Fond du Lac, Craig (Barb) Lobajeski of Plymouth Rock, Gail Swartzell of Fond du Lac, Mark (Pamela) Lobajeski of Oshkosh, Nancy Lobajeski of North Fond du Lac, Julie (Roy) Berg of Green Bay, and Jayne (Ronald) Lefeber of Markesan; twelve grandchildren, Brett (Yvette) Lobajeski, Robert Lobajeski, Scott Lobajeski, Sherry Lobajeski, James Lobajeski, Christine (Tim) Gahagan, Steven Lobajeski, Chad Swartzell, Noah (Amy) Lobajeski, Joshua (Alex) Streblow, Kelly Grienier, and Sam (Maureen) Grienier; twelve great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; her sister, Jeanne (Kenneth) Rosenthal; special niece, Susan Kreye; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; one brother, Gerald Wild; and sister, Anita Lang.
At Dorothy's request a Celebration of Dorothy's life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 24, 2020