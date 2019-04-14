|
|
Dorothy H. Collien
Oakfield - Dorothy H. Collien, age 96, of Oakfield, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter who was by her side.
Dorothy was born April 28, 1922 in the Town of Oakfield, Wi and was the daughter of Peter Jr. and Grace (Huber) Hinkes.
On September 7, 1940 she was united in marriage to Milton "Bud" Collien at the St. Andrews Catholic Church in LeRoy, Wi. and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2011.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of Sons of Zebedee St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield.
Dorothy enjoyed singing cowboy songs, playing guitar, dancing, playing bingo with her daughter at Oneida, and spending time with her loving family whom she treasured very much.
Dorothy worked many years at the Oakfield Canning factory and helped her husband on the dairy farm till 1976 when they moved into their new home in the Village of Oakfield. Dorothy worked at Michels Corporation for many years cleaning offices as well.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Helen Ausloos, Oakfield, and her son, Dale (Susan) Collien of Fond du Lac. Three grandchildren Brian (Christina) Ausloos, Waupun, Kerry (Valerie) Collien, Fond du Lac and Jennifer (Special friend Jaime Ruiz) Collien, Carrollton, Texas. Four great grandsons Cody (Jolie) Ausloos, West Bend, Casey Ausloos, Kaukauna, Dylan and Griffin Collien, Fond du Lac, one sister-in-law Helen Hinkes, Lomira, one brother-in-law Lyle (Phyllis) Collien, Oakfield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton, son in law, James Ausloos, three brothers Victor Hinkes, Melvin Hinkes, Peter Hinkes III in infancy, sister-in-laws Laverne Hinkes, Lucille Zahn, Evelyn Kohli, and brother-in-laws Donald Zahn and Alfred Kohli, Sr.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sons of Zebedee St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield with Rev. Michael Petersen presiding on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A visitation for Dorothy will take place at the church on Tuesday, April 16 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Entombment will follow at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum Fond du Lac, Wi.
Memorials in memory of Dorothy may be directed to St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield or Agnesian Hospice Hope in Fond du Lac.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019