Dorothy L. Gransee
Rosendale - Dorothy Louise Gransee, age 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Tower View Villa in Rosendale WI. Dorothy was born in the Town of Springvale, WI on February 8, 1920 to Ernest R. and Martha A. (Koslowske) Gransee. She lived in Rosendale moving to Fond du Lac in 1963 and back to Rosendale in 2019.
Dorothy graduated from Rosendale Union Free High School in 1937, graduated from Green Lake County Normal and Oshkosh State Teachers College (UW-O). She also attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Dorothy taught in the Fond du Lac County Rural Schools, Rosendale State Grade School and the Waupun Public Schools, retiring in 1984 after 45 years of teaching. She was a member of the Fond du Lac Area Retired Teachers Association and the Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association.
Dorothy was a life-long member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale where she was active in the Sunday School and choir for many years. At the time of her death Dorothy was the oldest living Charter member of the congregation. In addition to being active with her church she also enjoyed her volunteer activities, served as a docent at the historic Galloway Village, and as a volunteer at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home gift shop. Dorothy also served as a volunteer in the Adult Literacy program for several years. Dorothy was an avid reader and Milwaukee Brewer fan. She enjoyed writing about her family's history and stories of her childhood and activities on their farm. She authored a book "Life in Simpler Times" as a gift for her family.
She is survived by two nieces, Sharon (Larry) Hopper of Germantown and Denise (Tom) Derey of Portage; several great nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marcella (Gransee) Schmidt; her brother-in-law, Albert Schmidt; and nephews Martin Schmidt and Tyler Hopper.
The visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Rosendale Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Barb Sullivan and her staff at Tower View Villa, and the Marquardt Home Health Hospice for their loving care of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Tower View Villa of Rosendale.
